43,097 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000.

BATS OMFS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

