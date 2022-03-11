$4.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to post $4.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.12 million and the lowest is $1.48 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 181%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.34 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 411,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,302. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.