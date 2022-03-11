$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will report $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. 172,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

