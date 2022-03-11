3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

