$380.00 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $380.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.00 million and the lowest is $299.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $355.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OAS stock traded down $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $142.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,281. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

