36,501 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 78,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

