36,225 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

