33,768 Shares in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 256,065 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 6,342,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,530. The company has a market capitalization of $915.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

