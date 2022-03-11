$333.28 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $333.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.11 million and the lowest is $332.30 million. Alignment Healthcare posted sales of $267.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

