307 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.22. 28,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,476. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.21 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

