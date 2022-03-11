$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.60.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.78. The company had a trading volume of 195,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,862. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.16. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

