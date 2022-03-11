$3.77 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $3.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $24.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.17 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMTK. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

DMTK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 517,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $430.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $120,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

