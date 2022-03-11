29,529 Shares in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Landec at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Landec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Landec in the third quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Landec by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.76 on Friday. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Landec (Get Rating)

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.