$29.75 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.70 million and the highest is $29.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.85 million, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.07. 13,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.