28,390 Shares in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of International Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAQ opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

