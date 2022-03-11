27,334 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. 7,197,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,115. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

