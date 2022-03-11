22,078 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LX. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
