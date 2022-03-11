22,078 Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LX. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

LX stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $542.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.