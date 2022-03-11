$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) to announce $22.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.57 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $88.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $89.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on CHMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

CHMG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $46.25. 1,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

