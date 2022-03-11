21,892 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $90.41. 3,957,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,674. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

