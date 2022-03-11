2,174 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

