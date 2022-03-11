$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $120.04 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

