$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Helen of Troy reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,992,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,844,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000.

HELE stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.96. 154,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,349. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $194.48 and a one year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

