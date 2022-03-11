$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will post $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.93 million to $13.24 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $53.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.95. 50,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,226. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

