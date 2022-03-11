$11.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.02 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.66 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $49.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 471,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,441. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.