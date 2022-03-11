$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $10.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.66. 686,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

