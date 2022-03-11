$1.50 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to report $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.87. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $11.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

