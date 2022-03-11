$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to post $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $109.12. 1,283,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,974. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

