$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $48.08 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

