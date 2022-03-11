$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Offerpad.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPAD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.00.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Offerpad by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad stock traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.02. 7,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,025. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 4.38. Offerpad has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

