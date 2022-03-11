$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Patrick Industries reported sales of $850.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $19,427,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 114,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,719. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.