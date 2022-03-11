$1.06 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 49,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,246. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

