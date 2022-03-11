$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Clorox reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of CLX traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Clorox has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

