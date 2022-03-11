-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings of ($164.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benitec Biopharma.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BNTC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 9,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,571. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

