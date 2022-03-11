-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s earnings. Benitec Biopharma reported earnings of ($164.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benitec Biopharma.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
