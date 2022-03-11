-$0.28 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.