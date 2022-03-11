-$0.28 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,133. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.