$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $116.26. 37,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

