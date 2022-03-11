$0.13 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.17. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

