$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Indonesia Energy.
Separately, Noble Financial cut Indonesia Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Indonesia Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.
