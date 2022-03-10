ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.84

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 2123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.