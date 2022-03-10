ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.30

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.30 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 96.20 ($1.26). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 134,413 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.60. The firm has a market cap of £86.82 million and a PE ratio of -25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

