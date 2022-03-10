Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.57 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.80 and its 200-day moving average is $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

