Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. 1,174,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

