ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Plans $17.00 Quarterly Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 17.00 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 90.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

