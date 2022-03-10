Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zhongchao at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCMD opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.