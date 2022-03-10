Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 2,424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhaojin Mining Industry (ZHAOF)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.