Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,053,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 2,424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

