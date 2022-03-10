Zel (ZEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00343702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00098574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002806 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

