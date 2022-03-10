ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0729 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $677,340.90 and approximately $803.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00355490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00098427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

