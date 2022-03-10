Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to “Buy”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.