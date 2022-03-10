Zacks Investment Research Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Hold

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

