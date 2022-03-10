Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Hold

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,239,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 80,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 219,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.