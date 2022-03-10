Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Equitable has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 14.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Equitable by 214.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Equitable by 142.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 220,838 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

